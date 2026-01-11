SNGPL disconnects six more meters, checks 55 meters

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 11 (APP):In an effort to curb gas theft and other illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force has intensified its operations and disconnected six additional gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, five meters were disconnected after consumers were found using compressors to obtain gas illegally, in violation of company rules. Another meter, which had been previously removed by the consumer, was recovered by the task force. Additionally, door-to-door inspections of 55 consumers were carried out during the operation.

These measures are part of SNGPL’s ongoing commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring the provision of high-quality, uninterrupted gas supply to all consumers.