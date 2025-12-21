Tuesday, December 23, 2025
SNGPL disconnects five more meters, checks 55 meters

MULTAN, Dec 21 (APP): In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected five more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, three meters were disconnected overuse as commercial purposes.
One meter which was installed upside down removed. One meter was disconnected for using compressor to get gas illegally.
The door-to-door of 55 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
