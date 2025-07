- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 16 (APP):In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected five more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters were disconnected for their use for commercial purposes. Three meters were disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally.

The door-to-door inspection of 60 meters was carried out.