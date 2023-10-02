SNGPL disconnects 9 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, Oct 02 (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected nine Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed three connections in Multan, two in Shujabad, three in Khanewal and one in Mian Channu.

SNGPL has launched a crackdown against gas pilferers across the region under the directions of GM Rashid Ishaq.

The circle has tightened against gas theft of industrial, commercial and domestic levels. The task force along with police would raid jointly and not only connections of gas pilferers would be disconnected but they would also face cases.

GM said that using gas through illegal compressors was also illegal as it would not only damage the gas network but also put a life threat to consumers.