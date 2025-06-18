SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters

MULTAN, Jun 18 (APP):The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters were disconnected for their commercial use. One meter was removed which was found reversing meter reading.

The door-to-door checking of 55 consumers was carried out. The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.