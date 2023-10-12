SNGPL denies issuing winter gas schedule

SNGPL denies issuing winter gas schedule
LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has denied issuing any winter gas schedule.
According to the company’s spokesperson, the SNGPL has not issued any gas schedule for winter season. In a statement, the company termed all such information circulating mainly in the electronic and social media, baseless.
The spokesperson further said that the SNGPL had always strived to ensure gas supply.
He requested consumers to only follow the SNGPL’s official social media accounts for getting information.

