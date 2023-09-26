SMWB fixes Rs 32000 as minimum wages for unskilled workers

KARACHI, Sep 26 (APP):The Sindh Minimum Wages Board (SMSB) on Tuesday, fixed monthly minimum wages for skilled and unskilled factory workers across the province at Rs 33,280 and Rs 32,000 respectively.

Chairman SMSB, Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani, in a statement issued here, said that the newly announced wages would be applicable from July 1, 2023.

He said that employers concerned could submit their objections in the regard to the chairman within 14 days.

The chairman also warned that action would be taken for not paying minimum wage to the workers.