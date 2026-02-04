Smoking shares greater contribution in cancer spread

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP):World Cancer Day was marked across Rawalpindi on February 4 with awareness sessions, seminars, and community activities held aimed at highlighting cancer prevention and the importance of early detection.

Doctors and health experts highlighted the precautionary measures to save humans from notorious disease.

Dr Yousaf Khan, a senior neurosurgeon, described the day as a powerful global platform to turn knowledge into life-saving action. Talking to APP on Wednesday, he underlined the need to create massive awareness regarding various forms of cancer, their causes and treatment.

“A recent WHO and IARC analysis shows that up to 4 in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable. In 2022 alone, about 7.1 million of the 18.7 million new cancer cases were linked to modifiable risk factors”, he said.

According to the WHO report, tobacco shares for 15 percent of all new cases, infections such as HPV and hepatitis contribute around 10 percent, and alcohol is responsible for about 3 percent.

“Other major preventable causes include air pollution, physical inactivity, high body weight and UV exposure, Dr Yousaf said and added that lung, stomach and cervical cancers together make up nearly half of these preventable cases.

He urged the public to adopt practical steps, including complete avoidance of tobacco in all forms, eliminating alcohol, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, getting vaccinated against HPV and hepatitis B, and protecting skin from excessive sun exposure with sunscreen and proper clothing. He further stressed the critical role of routine screenings for early detection.