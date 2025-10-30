Smog: Nine brick kilns’ owners booked

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Oct 30 (APP):On the recommendations of the Environment Department, Government of Punjab, FIRs have been registered against the owners of nine brick kilns for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb smog in the region.

According to official sources in the Environment Department, an anti-smog campaign is being carried out in Bahawalpur district in line with the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, similar to operations across other parts of the province.

They said that inspections of brick kilns were ongoing, and fines were being imposed on those found violating environmental regulations. The owners of nine kilns were booked after being found responsible for contributing to increased air pollution.

The department also urged citizens to cooperate in anti-smog efforts and avoid practices that contribute to pollution, including allowing water to stagnate on roads and streets.