Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

LAHORE, Dec 01 (APP):The intensity of smog in the city has lessened and Lahore, in terms of pollution, has moved to the seventh place in the world.

The Meteorological Department sources told APP on Friday that the average rate of smog in the city has been recorded at less than 200 (AQI). Air pollution has significantly decreased in the provincial capital on Friday, the average rate of smog in the city was recorded at 175, while Lahore ranked seventh in the world in terms of pollution, the sources said.

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, action is being taken over violation of the anti-smog orders. During the anti-smog operations, four furnaces were demolished for using old technology, while nine were extinguished by pouring water.

According to the district administration official sources, all 1190 kilns of Lahore division are converted to zigzag technology, 118 kilns have been closed and cases have been registered for violation, while a fine of Rs 1.8 million has also been imposed.

A report of 40-day operations in Lahore division for anti-smog was also released on Friday, in which it is stated that 304 cases were registered for burning crop residue and a fine of Rs. 87 lakh was imposed. It has been said in the report that notices were issued to 2,898 farmers for burning crop residues, while affidavits were taken from 1406, challans were issued for 4572 vehicles emitting smoke while a fine of Rs 32 lakh was imposed and 1158 vehicles were closed.

The report further states that so far, a total of 2689 industrial units were checked in Lahore division, 362 were sealed and FIRs were registered against 94 for violation of emission control system.

The district administration sources further said that actions were also taken to set garbage and green waste on fire in the entire city, and spraying water from the mist vehicles of LWMC, WASA and MCL is continuing.