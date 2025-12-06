Smog grips South Punjab

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 06 (APP):Smog continued to blanket Multan and South Punjab on Saturday morning, disrupting daily life and reducing visibility across several districts. Health experts advised citizens to take precautionary measures as pollution levels remained dangerously high.

According to the Met Office Multan, the smog spell is expected to persist for the next few days, affecting Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and adjoining areas. Met Office spokesperson Abdul Razzaq told APP that smog intensity had increased across Punjab, with Bahawalpur recording the lowest visibility at 350 metres.

He said no rainfall was expected in the coming days, while partial clouds and smog would continue to dominate the atmosphere. Meanwhile, according to an environmentalists, Rahim Yar Khan recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 290, while Lahore stood at 262, ranking as the world’s third most polluted city today.

The Punjab government has issued alerts to all relevant departments to improve air quality.

Travelers, students, children and general commuters faced difficulties due to the dense smog layer across Multan and nearby areas.

Hospitals including Nishtar and Civil Hospital reported an increased influx of patients suffering from cough, flu, fever and respiratory issues.

Health experts warned that polluted air was hazardous, especially for asthma patients.

Family physician Dr Abdul Samie advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity and ensure children follow safety measures while going to school.

He stressed the use of masks, avoiding open-air food, and refraining from consuming uncovered items. He added that polluted air could trigger fever, cough and other illnesses.

He further recommended consuming clean or boiled water and juices, and urged citizens to contact their doctor or nearest hospital if they experience fever, flu, eye irritation or breathing difficulty.