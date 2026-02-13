Smog case: LHC seeks tree policy report

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed authorities to submit a report on the formulation of a comprehensive tree policy.

The court also ordered the Advocate General Punjab to appear at the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim heard petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding measures to curb environmental degradation.

During the proceedings, Member Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Syed Kamal Haider informed the court that a meeting had been held under the commission’s supervision concerning tree protection. It was decided that any decision regarding tree cutting must be made in consultation with the commission.

The court expressed displeasure over the late appearance of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) counsel Haris Azmat and observed that an alternative representative should appear if designated counsel was unavailable.

A reply was also submitted by the University of the Punjab. The university’s counsel informed the court that a committee had been constituted to take action against those responsible for cutting trees at the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that it was surprising trees were being felled despite clear court directives and observed that those involved in illegal tree cutting should not be granted bail.

The court was further told that the university had planted 500 trees and planned to plant more. Calling Punjab University a historic institution, Justice Shahid Karim directed that a Miyawaki-style urban forest be developed on campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali informed the court that the 20-acre campus area in question was not under his direct supervision. He stated that the official responsible for permitting tree cutting at the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre had been removed from office and that no approval had been sought from the university administration.

The court noted that an inquiry had already been initiated and exempted the vice chancellor from personal appearance unless required in future proceedings, while directing the university to ensure full protection of existing trees.

The PHA counsel submitted that penalties for illegal tree cutting were minimal and offenders were often released on bail shortly after arrest.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that granting bail in such cases undermined enforcement efforts and directed that the Prosecutor General Punjab be consulted on the issue. He further instructed that legislative amendments be considered to make illegal tree cutting a non-bailable offence and that necessary machinery for replantation be procured from the government.

The court emphasized that its directions were not aimed at penalizing the PHA but were intended to safeguard the environment for future generations. A compliance report has been sought by February 16.