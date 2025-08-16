SMIU VC Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai greeted on conferment of Sitara-e-Imtiaz

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP):Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s deans, chairpersons, faculty, officers and other employees have congratulated Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on conferment of “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” by the President of Pakistan on the Independence Day, 14th August.

They said that Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has rendered remarkable services in the field of education in Pakistan.

The joint statement said that currently Dr. Sahrai is the senior-most vice chancellor especially in Sindh.

It is interesting to note that his father late Taj Sahrai, who was also a great historian, academician, and writer, had also received the presidential award.

They further said that Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai’s contribution especially in the development of Sindh Madressatul Islam University is unmatched.

“The award for distinguished educationist of the country, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, is also an honour for SMIU and all teaching fraternity of the country,” they concluded.