SMIU to confer degrees to 362 graduates in Convocation on July 17

KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) is going to hold its 6th Convocation on Thursday (July 17), in which more than 362 graduates will be awarded degrees including the first PhD degree.

In this connection a meeting of heads of different departments and related staff chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai was held at the Conference Room of SMIU on Friday.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for convocation for which 14 committees were formed for executing different assignments before and on the day of the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that it is SMIU’s historic convocation because the first PhD degree will be awarded to a graduate of the university. He said awarding first PhD degree is considered biggest achievement of a university, likewise SMIU feels proud when it is going to award first PhD to its graduate.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said this is the third convocation of SMIU which is being organised in last four years. “SMIU has emerged as one of the quality university of the country, that is why it has streamlined its academic activities,” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai remarked.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics, Controller of Admissions and Examination Furqan Iftikhar, Additional Controller of Examinations Mumtaz Ali Soomro, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Director Works and Services Department Engr. Parvez Ali Bhutto, Director I.T Administration, Dr. Shah Muhammad Butt, Additional Director Planning & Development Uzma Batool, Deputy Director HRM Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Senior Manager Students Affairs Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon, Manager Students Affairs Zonaira Jalali, Incharge Director Broadcasting and Media Training Asif Ghaffar, Additional Director Finance Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional Registrar Qasim Ali Khuwaja, Deputy Controller of Examinations Ghulam Sayyed and Anwar Ali, PR Department attended the meeting.