SMIU students showcase start-up ideas

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 09 (APP):The Faculty of Management, Business Administration, and Commerce and Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) jointly organized the “Start-Up Summit 5.0: From Concept to Success” at the Talpur House of the university.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurates it by cutting the ribbon. Thereafter, he, along with deans and heads of the BIC, including Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Shahid Obaid, and others, visited stalls where more than 90 young entrepreneurs/students of SMIU had showcased their 32 start-up ideas through projects.

The vice chancellor, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, appreciated the innovative ideas of the students and encouraged them. He said that there is a need to guide the younger generation about their future business plans, as they could contribute to the prosperity of the country.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that in the present-day world, strong economic sustainability comes from trade and business also.

The participating students also elaborated on their ideas and confidently showed their vision and new thoughts related to entrepreneurship.