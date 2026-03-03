SMIU organizes solidarity rally to reaffirm support for Armed Forces

KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP):Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organized a solidarity rally to reaffirm its unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces on Tuesday. The rally led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai commenced from the main building of the university and culminated at the university’s Talpur House. Deans, heads of departments, directors, sectional heads, faculty members, officers, other employees, and students participated in it in a large number. The participants demonstrated their commitment and solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces by chanting slogans.

Addressing the rally, the vice chancellor stated that Pakistan has always demonstrated tolerance and restraint and does not believe in aggression. He emphasized that even in the face of provocation, Pakistan consistently pursued diplomatic avenues to de-escalate tensions created by a neighboring country, Afghanistan, and sought the support of friendly and peace-loving countries to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than conflict.

He reminded that Pakistan’s history is marked by generosity and humanitarian compassion, particularly towards the Afghan refugees, to whom Pakistan provided shelter, assistance, and support for decades. He expressed deep regret that, despite these efforts, hostile actions and betrayals were directed from Afghanistan with the support of India against Pakistan, undermining peace and regional stability by terrorist activities.

Dr. Sahrai clarified that Pakistan has never initiated aggression against Afghanistan and any other neighbor; however, when all peaceful options were exhausted and national security was threatened, Pakistan was compelled to demonstrate its defensive strength. He noted that the courage, discipline, and professionalism displayed by the Pakistan Armed Forces during such moments earned global recognition and set examples of valor and honor acknowledged worldwide. The vice chancellor further stated that last year India directly attacked Pakistan and met with defeat badly due to the decisive response from Pakistan’s armed forces. Now India is aligned with Afghanistan and cowardly attacking Pakistan.

He urged students to pay tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan, who continue to safeguard the nation’s security and sovereignty. Emphasizing the role of youth, he encouraged students to responsibly use digital platforms to counter hostile propaganda, expose misinformation, and strengthen national morale by supporting the armed forces through constructive and ethical online engagement.

The vice chancellor reaffirmed that the university stands firmly with its armed forces in defense of peace, sovereignty, and national honour.

The rally concluded with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad and collective prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity of the country.