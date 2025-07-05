SMEDA,Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance sign MoU to promote SMEs

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):In line with the vision and directives of Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance to support the growth and development of small businesses across Pakistan.

The signing ceremony took place at the SMEDA Head Office in Lahore on Saturday,where SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Sakhawat Aman Rana and Akhuwat Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib formally signed the agreement.

Under the MoU,SMEDA will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with technical training, business advisory services and support in business planning.

In parallel,Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance will extend interest-free loans to approved business plans, facilitating the launch and expansion of small-scale enterprises.

Addressing the ceremony,SMEDA CEO Sakhawat Aman Rana highlighted the critical role SMEs play in Pakistan’s economic growth and poverty alleviation.“This agreement is a significant milestone for small business owners in Pakistan.It offers them a practical opportunity to launch and expand their businesses,contributing to sustainable economic development,”he said.He added that the partnership will play a vital role in reducing poverty,promoting self-employment and advancing economic self-sufficiency in the country.“This initiative is particularly targeted at empowering youth,women and skilled individuals who can directly benefit from the training and financial assistance being offered.”

On the occasion,Akhuwat Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to providing interest-free loans in accordance with Islamic economic principles.“Through this collaboration with SMEDA, we aim to reach and support even more entrepreneurs in a more efficient and impactful manner,”he said.

He revealed that currently,around seven million individuals have benefited from microloans through Akhuwat and with continued efforts and partnerships like this,the outreach can be expanded to over 40 million people.