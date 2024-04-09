SMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

SUKKUR, Apr 09 (APP):Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday completed its cleanliness drive on spots like mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards.

Holidays of the sanitation staff had been canceled and duties had been assigned to them.

Following the directives by Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal along with Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers visited different areas to inspect the operation. Mechanical washing and sweeping were done on roads whereas lime and rose water were sprinkled at all sites.

Mughal said that special duties were assigned to sanitation workers due to which all the waste was timely lifted before Eid prayers.

The workers were present near the places where the Eid prayer will be performed.