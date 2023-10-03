SMBBU Larkana organizes Fistula camp

LARKANA, Oct 03 (APP):One day Fistula Camp was organized by the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University (SMBBU) Larkana on Tuesday at Sheikh Zaid Women’s Hospital in collaboration with Dr. Prof. Shershah Syed, a specialist in hidden diseases of women.

During the day-long campaign, six women with fistula disease were successfully treated.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that fistula is a treatable disease and we will soon conduct a midwifery course for the educated girls of the backward areas by the university to prevent this disease.

She said untrained doctors, Atai physicians are one of the factors that lead to fistula disease.

Professor Shershah Syed said that the main cause of this disease is early marriage and there is childbirth at a young age.

He said that the Fistula operation is possible in Sheikh Zaid Hospital Larkana including major cities of the country.

Prof. Fauzia Kashif Shaikh, Prof. Shahida Magsi, Prof. Shabnam, Dr. Dayali Gul, and Dr. Fauzia Chandio were also present on this occasion.