Smart safe city project now fully operational in Murree

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 30 (APP):The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Friday announced that the Smart Safe City project in the hill station of Murree was now fully operational,aimed at enhancing the safety and convenience of tourists visiting the area.

According to a spokesperson, a formal inauguration of the project will soon be carried out by Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Under the project, 170 advanced surveillance cameras, emergency “15” panic buttons and environmental sensors were strategically installed across various locations in Murree. Local police were equipped with modern body cameras and drones to enhance monitoring and response capabilities.

To further facilitate visitors, free public Wifi hotspots were activated throughout the region, according to a spokesperson for Safe Cities.

The spokesperson added that vehicle entry into Murree will now be monitored through the surveillance network, which will also support intelligent traffic management systems for better flow and safety.

Tourists were urged to cooperate fully with the local administration and Safe Cities personnel. In case of any emergency, citizens were advised to call the emergency helpline at 15.