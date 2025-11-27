SLA to host third “Shah Latif Fair for Children” on Nov 29-30

Thursday, November 27, 2025
HYDERABAD, Nov 27 (APP): The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will host its third annual “Shah Latif Fair for Children” on November 29-30 to connect youth with the Sindhi language and the teachings of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.
According to a statement issued by the SLA spokesperson Saleem Jorwar, children from various areas and schools will participate in speeches, poetry, music, drama, painting, book fair and other cultural activities highlighting Shah Latif’s message. The fair will open on Saturday at 10:00 AM and conclude on Sunday evening.
