SLA holds lecture on ‘Sindh’s Folk Wisdom Language: In the Market of Future’

HYDERABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Lecture on “Sindh’s Folk Wisdom Language: In the Market of Future” held at Sindhi Language Authority (SLA), Hyderabad.

In his opening speech, Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ishaq Samejo said that today parents, scholars and language speakers are concerned about the shape of our language in the future generations.

He said, in this era, some people studied in public schools, got teachers and parents who were fond of the Sindhi language, they read books, newspapers and magazines and loved the language, but now the child who studies in a multi-lingual education system is immersed in foreign languages.

This concern is certainly justified, but despite it, there is no despondency; those who are thinking about the language of our scholars, writers, teachers and institutions are constantly doing their part.

The Sindhi language certainly has its detractors, but they are not in danger of dying. He said that our government and parents have to own the children studying in private schools, so that private schools give priority to teaching the Sindhi language.

Amar Fayyaz is a researcher and language expert who has his own unique perspective.

Sindhi computing expert and lecturer Amar Fayyaz Buriro said that”In today’s era, how many new things have come up, about which there is a lot of talk in the world, but these things do not appear in the media.

As Sindhis, we do not know the importance of our language, its history and its share in the civilization journey of the world. Therefore, where and how the Sindhi language will be in the market in the future, we have not been able to fully understand.

Now the market is not a shop, but a market that has come into your hands, a market where people are buying mobile phones.

In this case, people who are developing through machines have started to realize that their grandmothers learned this civilization, and all kinds of art and technology were created by them. They have to take them with them and move forward.

The latest scientific and philosophical research has also concluded that if people live among machines in the future, they will die of thirst to talk to people like themselves.

We have to understand the importance of preserving and transmitting our language and the folk wisdom in our language.

This will keep people connected with their origin.

In this era, the person who has lost contact with the person they used to have a problem with the other person consults and takes guidance from another person like himself.

Now the top pig takes the help of the machine, Google, and AI the machine is not able to understand the inner quality of the person.

He said that there is a lot in the folk wisdom of Sindh to give to the future market, but the youth have to come to them with preparation.

A large number of writers and students participated in the lecture program.