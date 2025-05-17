SLA holds lecture on research methods

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, May 17 (APP):Research on language and linguistics has entered a new era. Now the topics and methods of linguistics research have changed, without knowing which the research about Sindhi language will not be able to move forward.

These ideas were expressed by Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA), at the second lecture of the new generation of scholars and researchers of the ongoing lecture series, organized by the SLA here Saturday.

Dr. Ishaq Samejo said that discussion and research on language and linguistics were included in the main goals and tasks of the SLA.

“Language is the only thing, with which human being is in condition for the creation of relationship. After the mother, the second meeting and identification is with the words and language of a person”.

He said that linguistics was the scientific knowledge of language, in which the modern scholars have made improvements and new features of the language have come to the fore. Now a person does not have to walk hundreds of thousands of miles in search of a book, he expressed.

Giving a lecture on this occasion, young scholar Dr. Riyazat Buriro said that there had been an innovation in the research topics and rules in linguistics.

The process of learning a language starts from the birth of a child and this process continues throughout life, he said and added, a child learns words and expressions from his mother, home and environment and learning is a sign of progress.

He said that language consisted of the storage of words, their meaning, meanings and understandings and it was a mental activity, which is performed through the organs of speech.

He said that linguistics was related to society and social changes also affected language.

“Linguistics is a scientific knowledge, which has undergone thematic and technical changes in its research over time. Due to the development of technology, many new terms, sources and topics have entered. We should take these research achievements of Sindhi language forward. There is a need to change the traditional subject”.

A large number of scholars, writers, teachers and students participated in the lecture program.

On this occasion, the participants also asked questions to the lecturer.

At the end of the program, certificates were also distributed to the students who completed the three-month Sindhi learning course at the Sindhi learning center.

Shaukat Chachar hosted the program.