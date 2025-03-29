21 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Six suspects held during search operation

KOHAT, Mar 29 (APP):On the special directives of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, the district police on Saturday conducted operations against criminal elements and arrested six suspects while recovering weapons.
Police teams conducted raids on the suspected hideouts of proclaimed offenders, successfully apprehending their facilitators.
The operation was led by SHO Mir Afzal Khan, accompanied by a police contingent.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station for further legal action.
