Six power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, Feb 13 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.They also imposed a fine of Rs351,321 on them.

On a report of FESCO, police concerned registered cases.