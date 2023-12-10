Six outlaws held; 5.6g hashish, 743g heroin, 431g Ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 10 (APP):The district police have arrested six accused recovering 5620 gram hashish, 743 gram heroin, 431 gram Ice drug and illegal weapons along with ammunition from their possession during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminal elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of City police Station led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, while carrying out operations against drug dealers and criminals, arrested three accused named Muhammad Asad, Danyal and Arif recovering 3260 gram hashish, 408 grams of heroin, 371 grams of Ice drug and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, a team of Cantt police station led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested a drug dealer Muhammad Adil son of Rabnawaz and recovered 1500 gram hashish, 200 gram heroin and one 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges. The same police, in another action, arrested accused of attempt to murder case named Adil son of Munawar and recovered crime weapon 30-bore pistol from him.

Likewise, Paroa police station team led by SHO Bilal Khan arrested another drug dealer named Hamad Ali son of Zawar Hassan recovering 860 gram hashish, 135 gram heroin and 60 gram Ice drug from him. DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciated the performance of police and directed them to utilize all available resources to eradicate all type of crimes from the society.