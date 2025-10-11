Six militants killed, three policemen martyred as terrorists attack PTS in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 11 (APP):Six terrorists were killed, three policemen were martyred and six others sustained injuries after an explosive-laden truck hit a police training center, triggering a five-hour-long operation against the attackers last night.

However, swift and courageous response by the police and security forces successfully prevented more damages and losses.

According to police, the terrorists-‘Fitnatul Khawari, rammed an explosive-laden truck into the school’s main gate, causing a section of the wall to collapse, leading to the martyrdom of two cops stationed at the gate.

The attackers, dressed in various uniforms, infiltrated the school premises and began indiscriminate firing. One more policeman bravely engaged the militants but was martyred after being targeted with hand grenades.

Upon receiving the alert, District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed immediately arrived at the scene with heavy police reinforcements and assumed command of the operation.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar also reached the site and stood shoulder to shoulder with the frontline personnel, boosting their morale.

The police and other security forces conducted a joint counter-terrorism operation that lasted over five hours, during which five terrorists were neutralized.

Security personnel recovered suicide vests, explosives, weapons, and ammunition from the attackers. The injured policemen were swiftly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

DPO Dera said that around 200 trainees, instructors, and staff members were present inside the training school at the time of the attack. All were safely evacuated to a secure location, averting a potential large-scale tragedy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the swift and effective response of the Dera Ismail Khan Police under the leadership of RPO Ashfaq Anwar and DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

He commended the officers’ bravery and reiterated the police force’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region.

The IGP offered prayers for the martyred officers and announced special commendations and rewards for all personnel involved in the successful operation.

According to police spokesperson, the area has been declared clear, though search and clean-up operations are ongoing to apprehend any possible remaining militants or facilitators.