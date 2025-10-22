Six killed in North Waziristan car attack

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 22 (APP):At least six people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the vehicle caught fire soon after the attack.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed Khan confirmed the incident, stating that all six occupants of the vehicle were burned to death. The bodies were completely charred and could not be identified immediately. Samples have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain their identities.

DPO Waqar Ahmed added that the vehicle was traveling from Mir Ali to Bannu when the gunmen targeted it. Initial investigations suggest that a bullet may have struck the vehicle’s fuel tank, causing it to ignite. However, authorities are also investigating whether the vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Police teams have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the perpetrators behind this tragic attack.