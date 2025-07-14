Monday, July 14, 2025
Six injured as mini-truck overturns on M-3

FAISALABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Three persons suffered critical while four others minor injuries in a road accident on M-3 near tehsil Jaranwala on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, a mini-truck was on its way when its tyre burst and vehicle went out of control on the motorway near Jaranwala. As a result, three persons were injured critically and four others sustained minor injuries. All the injured were rushed to THQ hospital.
The critical injured included Muhammad Arif (43) of Raiwind road, Lahore), Abdul Majeed (22) of Haripur and Salman (20) of Lahore. The minor injured are Danish, Pervaiz, Saim and Faisal.
