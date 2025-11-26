Six illegal cattle sheds sealed

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Nov 26 (APP): On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Wednesday sealed six illegal cattle sheds inside the municipal limits.

According to AC office spokesperson, The sheds, set up in streets and residential areas, were creating sanitation problems and blocking traffic.

The assistant commissioner warned the owners that any attempt to reopen or set up new sheds in the area would lead to strict legal action and heavy fines.

She said the owners had already been given notices but did not follow the instructions, which led to the operation.

She added that the purpose of the campaign is to improve cleanliness and public health in the city, and the administration will continue action against all illegal cattle sheds.