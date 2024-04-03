Six held with 295 kites

SARGODHA, Apr 03 (APP): District police arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 295 kites from their possession,here on Wednesday.
According to spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Irfan, Saleem, Wajid, Kamran, khaleel
and Zeeshan and seized 295 kites.
Further investigation was underway.

