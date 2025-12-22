Six drug peddlers held

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 22 (APP):Police on Monday arrested six suspects during a crackdown against criminal elements recovered drugs,liquor and illegal weapons.

According to a spokesperson,police conducted raids at various localities and arrested six suspects namely as Ghulam Raza,Fazal Haq,Aamir Naveed,Muzamil Qadeer,Bilawal Hussain and Munawar Hussain.

Police recovered 1,360 grams of hashish,35 liters of liquor,30-bore pistol from the possession.

Case have been registered against all the suspects and further investigation was underway.