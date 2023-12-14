Six drug peddlers arrested

drug pushers
BAHAWALPUR, Dec 14 (APP): The district police have arrested six alleged drug pushers from different areas of the district and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Sadar, PS Head Rajkan, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Ahmadpur East and PS Aanaiti conducted raids at dens detected within their jurisdiction and took six alleged drug peddlers into custody, respectively.
The police recovered 90 liters liquor, 38 grams crystal ice and 1980 grams hashish from the possession of the accused. The suspects were recognized as Saddam, Sadho, Manzoor, Waqas, Sono and Irshad.
The police have registered separate cases against the suspects.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services