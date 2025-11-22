Six died as passenger vehicle plunges into ravine in Abbottabad

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 22 (APP):At least six people were died on Saturday when a Suzuki highroof registration number LEE-7130 coming from Bairan Gali to Abbottabad met with a fatal accident at Bairan Gali Khari within the jurisdiction of Bagnoter Police Station.

According to police, the deceased include four men and two women. Those who lost their lives were identified as Maria, daughter of Shabbir (25), Fatima, daughter of Sarwar (33/34), Zulfiqar alias Pappu, son of Hussain (45), Zubair, son of Zulfiqar (23), Yasir, son of Khalil (38), and Akhtar, aged 35, whose father’s name could not be confirmed.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue efforts. However, officials said the operations were facing difficulties due to the depth and steepness of the ravine.