Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP): Six aspirants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday withdrew their candidature from Senate elections.
According to the spokesman of the election commission, the candidates including Taj Afridi, Qazi Anwar Advocate, Shahzia,
Qezar Khan, Fida Muhammad and Fazal Hanan have withdrawn nominations for both General and Technocrat seats.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services