Six arrested, jewellery worth over Rs. 3 Billion recovered in burglary case

KARACHI, Feb 17 (APP):District West Police claimed to have solved a major burglary case by arresting six suspects involved in a high-value theft and recovering jewellery worth more than Rs.3 billion.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General (DIGP) West Irfan Baloch, accompanied by SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi, said the burglary took place last Friday at a jewellery shop, located within the limits of Iqbal Market police station in Karachi.

Police arrested a six-member gang, including the mastermind identified as Irfan, and recovered the stolen valuables from a secret hideout. According to investigators, the suspects gained access to the shop’s safe by cutting through a wall and stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

Officials revealed that a shop employee, Amir, facilitated the crime by duplicating keys and marking the wall to assist the burglars. The robbery had reportedly been planned nearly six months in advance.

Police also seized tools used in the crime, including a grinder, weapons, a motorcycle and mobile phones. The arrested suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.

During the press briefing, DIGP West also highlighted broader anti-crime operations, stating that in a crackdown against criminal elements from February 1 to 17, District Central Police conducted 18 encounters against street criminals.

A total of 27 suspects were arrested, one suspect was killed, and 20 others were apprehended in injured condition. Police recovered 25 pistols and 56 rounds of ammunition during the operations.