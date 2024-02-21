Six arrested for decanting

Election day banner

SARGODHA, Feb 21 (APP): Six people were booked for selling illegal fuel and gas refilling at their shops on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Civil Defence officials checked various fuel agencies
and gas refilling shops in the city. The team found that six dealers were involved in
decanting of fuel and gas.
To which, agencies and shops were sealed and cases were registered against the
dealers.

