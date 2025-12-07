Sunday, December 7, 2025
SIUT Premieres Pakistan’s First Medical Web Series at Neuplex Cinemas

KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP): Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation premieres Pakistan’s first healthcare-focused web series, “Precision Meets Purpose,” at Neuplex Cinemas, Karachi. According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, this groundbreaking project highlights real patient journeys—individuals who arrive at SIUT with severe and complex illnesses and undergo advanced robotic surgeries that transform their lives.
The Press release added that rooted in authenticity and patient experience, the web series sparks a nationwide dialogue on healthcare accessibility, emphasizing that world-class treatment options must be available to every person in need. It reflects SIUT’s unwavering commitment to medical innovation and its pioneering legacy of introducing and adapting cutting-edge technologies.

