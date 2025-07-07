SIU arrests four wanted suspects in multiple raids

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police has intensified its crackdown on absconding and wanted criminals, arresting four suspects involved in attempted murder, extortion, and robbery during four separate operations, according to SSP SIU Muhammad Shoaib Memon on Monday.

The suspects were arrested from different areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Nazimabad. Police also recovered four pistols, ammunition, and mobile phones from their possession.

Among those arrested is Musa, an absconding extortionist involved in a police encounter. SSP Shoaib Memon said that Musa had fled during a shootout with police in Sachal area on June 27th, in which another extortionist, Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Fazal, was captured. The gang had allegedly demanded Rs. 10 million in extortion from a fruit trader.

Musa was traced and apprehended using technical methods, the SSP added.

SIU also arrested another extortionist, Amjad, who was wanted in a case registered at Al-Falah Police Station. He had reportedly threatened to kill a businessman who refused to pay extortion.

In a separate action, two street criminals, Naushad and Talha, were arrested. The duo was reportedly involved in over 50 incidents of robbery, targeting families in vehicles and office-goers in upscale neighborhoods.

SSP Shoaib Memon said that all arrested suspects have multiple FIRs lodged against them in various police stations across Karachi for attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, robbery, and theft. Further interrogation is underway.