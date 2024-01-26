Siraj seeks electoral support of public for JI’s candidates in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Jan 26 (APP):The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has urged the people to cast their votes over the election symbol scale (Tarazoo) if they want accountability of the corrupt rulers.

Addressing the party’s public meeting in Latifabad here on Friday Haq vowed to change dispensation of government which replicated the Western governance model and to replace it with an Islamic system if JI formed the government.

“We don’t accept the monarchy of 2 political families in Pakistan,” he said.

He argued that the time of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was over, adding that his party would form the government after the February 8 polls.

He maintained that PML-N and PPP had ruled Punjab and Sindh, respectively, for 3 decades but their performance had remained dismally poor. Haq also criticized PML-N’s chief Mian Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their efforts to become elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“The people of Pakistan are brave but their leadership is in the hands of cowards,” he asserted.

He claimed that JI was the only political party which practically supported Palestinians when they were facing brutal and inhuman Israeli onslaught.

The JI’s Ameer asked did the Sindh government establish a public sector university or an advanced tertiary care hospital in Hyderabad during the last 15 consecutive years of their government?

“The people were deceived in the name of Karachi-Hyderabad motorway,” he alleged.

He recalled that more than 7 decades ago Hyderabad was considered one of the most beautiful cities in Pakistan after Dhaka.

Commenting on the overall state of development in the country and the economy, Haq said Afghanistan had remained ensnared in an unending war for the last 45 years but still that country’s currency was more stable against dollar than Pakistani rupee.

The JI’s provincial leader Mairaj-ul-Huda Siddiqui said despite tall claims of the PPP’s Sindh government, thousands of government schools in the province were still closed. He urged the people to defeat the PPP and MQM-P on February 8 because the 2 parties had failed to deliver while in the government.Other leaders of the party also expressed their views.