Sindh University, SSWMB sign MoU for campus and residential colony cleaning

HYDERABAD, Oct 14 (APP): To ensure a cleaner and greener environment, the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) have signed a landmark agreement for garbage collection and waste management across the university campus and its residential colony premises, where the solid waste problem had reached alarming proportions.

The SU spokesperson Nadir Ali Mugheri informed on Tuesday that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed between the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari and Managing Director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Tarique Nizamani at a ceremony held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat followed by cutting a ribbon. Senior university officials, faculty members and representatives of the SSWMB attended the event.

Under the agreement, the SSWMB will collect and dispose of solid waste from both the academic and residential zones of the University of Sindh. The Board will lift garbage from designated points on the campus and on a house-to-house basis in the colony, completely free of cost. Additionally, garbage containers and trash bins will be placed at various spots to facilitate proper waste disposal.

Speaking to journalists on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari said that the Sindh University administration was deeply concerned about the growing waste problem on campus, which not only affected the beauty of the institute but also posed health risks to students, teachers and residents.

“This partnership marks a new beginning for our campus. We are determined to make the University of Sindh one of the cleanest and most environment friendly universities in the country”, he said and added that a clean campus reflected the discipline, culture and civic sense of its community.

PPP lawmaker Dr. Sikander Ali Shoro lauded the efforts of both institutions and said that the board proved that it was an efficient organization, which was spreading its network rapidly to make Sindh a clean province.

He said after the assurance by the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government of Sindh will soon provide transport facilities to the students of the university.

Dr Shoro said “Sindh University is not just an educational institution but it is a symbol of Sindh’s intellectual and cultural identity”. “Keeping it clean is a collective responsibility,” he stated.

Managing Director SSWMB Tarique Nizamani expressed his pleasure at partnering with one of the oldest and most prestigious universities of Pakistan and said that board was proud to extend its operations to the University of Sindh.

“The SSWMB has developed a comprehensive plan for waste collection, segregation and disposal in the Jamshoro region. We will deploy trained staff, garbage vehicles and modern equipment to ensure effective waste management,” he said. Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko also spoke on the occasion.