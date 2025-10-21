Sindh University organizes career counseling session for CSS aspirants

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) successfully organized a Career Counseling Session for CSS aspirants at the Senate Hall of VC Secretariat here on Tuesday, bringing together a large number of students, who were eager to learn about competitive examinations and public service careers.

According to the University spokesperson, the keynote speaker Director General, Civil Services Academy (CSA) Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja (PAS) inspired the students with his insightful address on preparation strategies and the spirit of public service.

He emphasized that success in CSS required “clarity of purpose, consistency in effort and an unwavering commitment to national progress.”

He said that CSS was not just an exam but it was a journey of self-discipline, intellectual growth and national responsibility.

Khawaja urged the aspirants to develop critical reading habits and focus on writing skills, which he said played a decisive role in the written examination. Highlighting the importance of ethical values, he said that integrity and empathy must remain at the core focus of civil service.

He also encouraged students to utilize digital resources and collaborative study forums to stay updated on current affairs and evolving governance challenges.

Director Civil Services Academy and Common Training Program Lahore Dr. Shabbir Akhtar Zaidi, who also interacted with the participants, shared his experiences from training young civil servants and highlighted the community-oriented initiatives being carried out by the Civil Services Academy to build socially responsible and people-centric bureaucrats.

Dr. Zaidi encouraged students to adopt strategic preparation techniques, emphasizing conceptual clarity, analytical thinking and effective time management.

He remarked that the CSS examination was a test of endurance and mindset, those who prepared with patience and passion inevitably succeeded.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro Dr. Adnan Tunio appreciated the University of Sindh for arranging such an enlightening platform for youth and said that civil services demanded not just intelligence, but also emotional resilience and moral strength.

Dr. Tunio added that such sessions bridged the gap between academic learning and real-world governance, motivating students to pursue national service with confidence.

Earlier, the session began with a welcome note by Director, IELL Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Soomro, who said that language, critical thinking and analytical writing were the foundation stones for success in the CSS examinations.

He announced his proposal to establish a Career Counseling Centre at Jamshoro for students and CSS aspirants, which will provide continuous mentorship, training and resource support.

In his concluding remarks, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah commended the efforts of IELL for creating academic and professional opportunities for youth.

Registrar, Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko offered a vote of thanks, appreciating the enthusiasm of the students and the dedication of the speakers.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where aspirants received personalized advice on preparation strategies, optional subject selection and career motivation from the distinguished speakers.