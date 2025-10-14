Sindh to develop an 80 acre city for differently-abled persons: Saeed Ghani

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP): Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection, Saeed Ghani, on Tuesday announced that the Sindh government is set to establish a unique city for differently-abled persons on 80 acres along Shahrah-e-Bhutto in Karachi.

It is the state’s foremost responsibility to provide its citizens with access to health, education and employment and this obligation becomes even greater when it comes to persons with disabilities, he underscored while speaking at a ceremony marking the International White Cane Safety Day, organized by the Pakistan Association of the Blind Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Ghani said that special persons demonstrate exceptional resilience and capabilities despite facing physical challenges. While such individuals may have certain limitations, he added, Allah has blessed them with unique talents and strengths that are often not found in others.

Highlighting the Sindh government’s initiatives for welfare of differently abled individuals, the minister urged the special persons to develop skills and competence to secure employment opportunities in the private sector. He also cited the inspiring example of Saima Saleem, a visually impaired Pakistani diplomat currently representing the country at the United Nations, who has made Pakistan proud internationally through her achievements.

The minister also distributed assistive devices among visually impaired persons from 19 centers of the association across the province. The event was also addressed by Association President Muzaffar Ali Qureshi, Abdul Jabbar Mirani, Furman Ahmed, Imran Sheikh, and others.

Muzaffar Ali Qureshi appreciated the continued cooperation of the Sindh government and expressed hope that this partnership would further strengthen in the future.