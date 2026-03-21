Sindh Senior Minister calls for unity in Ummah to confront challenges

HYDERABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has emphasized on the need for unity within the Ummah, by setting aside political and ideological differences.

Talking to the media after offering Namaz of Eidul Fitr at Rawal House, Tandojam, here on Saturday the minister stated that the day of Eid carried a message of solidarity and that all Muslim nations should move forward together to effectively confront the challenges facing the Ummah.

He said the current Afghan regime made attempts to harm Pakistan but like India it was also receiving a befitting response.

“Any country that looks at Pakistan with ill intent will face a similar fate,” he cautioned.

Crediting former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said that it was a special blessing of Allah Almighty that Pakistan was the sole nuclear power in the Islamic world, for which the nation remained grateful.

Highlighting the current situation in Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the province was progressing across all sectors.

He told that the austerity policy was being implemented in the province, warning that more stringent measures would become necessary if the war against Iran prolonged

He described the recent meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Mivement-Pakistan’s Convener and Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and President Asif Ali Zardari as a positive development, which would help resolve Karachi’s issues..

Memon also mentioned the project to connect Hyderabad with Sukkur through a motorway and subsequently to Karachi, describing it as a significant national road network project.