Sindh reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion on IDPD

HYDERABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Like other parts of the country International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) observed in Hyderabad.

The President National Disability forum (NDF) Abid Lashari expressing his views said Pakistan has joined the global community today in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), with events across Sindh highlighting this year’s theme: “Opportunity and Challenge: Advancing Disability Inclusion in Pakistan.”

The day focused on strengthening disability rights, improving service delivery, and accelerating the implementation of disability laws.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA), organizations of persons with Disabilities and civil society representatives.

Abid Lashari further said that NDF Pakistan’s Network of Rehabilitation Centers is one of example as NDF operates major rehabilitation centers in Nawabshah, Larkana and Hyderabad.

These centers provide free physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, remedial education, and counseling to hundreds of children from under-served communities.