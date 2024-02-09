Sindh Police praised for exemplary election security measures

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP): Inspector General of Police Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, expressed his appreciation on Friday for the exemplary security measures implemented by the police during the recent general elections.

He lauded the commendable execution of the election code of conduct, highlighting the impressive performance of all personnel in ensuring the security of polling stations and buildings across the province during the general election.

Riffat Mukhtar praised the meticulous implementation of contingency plans across various classifications of polling stations, including highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal ones.

He commended the successful execution of priorities outlined in the Joint Election Contingency Plan, emphasizing the commendable performance of law enforcement agencies and the unwavering cooperation of the police.

The IGP expressed strong confidence in the continued diligence, dedication, and passion of the police in ensuring the foolproof security of upcoming important events.