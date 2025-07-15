Sindh Police intensify crackdown against top-tier drug mafias: IGP Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 15 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi to review the progress of ongoing police operations against top-tier (A-plus category) drug mafias and their criminal networks across the province.

The meeting was attended in person by senior officials including Additional IGPs of Karachi, Special Branch, and CTD, as well as DIGPs of Crime, Investigations, IT, Establishment, and others. Zonal and divisional DIGPs, district SSPs, and SP Investigations participated via video link. District police chiefs presented briefings on arrests, dismantling of drug dens, and coordinated actions against these mafias.

Commending the efforts of Hyderabad DIGP and various SSPs for their effective operations, IGP Sindh urged officers in other districts to further accelerate their crackdown on drug dealers, especially in areas notorious for narcotics. He directed them to establish permanent police checkpoints and ensure continuous patrolling in those regions.

Highlighting public criticism regarding drug-related crimes, IGP Sindh noted that the scrutiny is a reflection of public expectations from the police. He instructed the Special Branch not to include individuals who have left drug activities and are not currently wanted in any case in their watchlists.

He also emphasized the need for arresting absconding drug dealers, building strong cases against them, and securing exemplary punishments from courts. IGP Sindh called for scrutiny of the guarantors of those out on bail and urged legal steps to revoke such bails where appropriate.

Declaring the elimination of drug mafias and their networks a top priority of both the government and Sindh Police, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon stressed the need for expansion and strict implementation of this mandate at the district level.

He further stated that public acknowledgment of police efforts in combating the narcotics trade is essential to building trust and deterrence.