Sindh Police IG honors officers in Mirpurkhas, calls for tech-driven policing

MIRPURKHAS, Nov 21 (APP):Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon was the chief guest at a grand dinner in Mirpurkhas on Friday, where he was warmly received by the DIGs of Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad, senior SSPs from across the province, and other senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpurkhas on Friday.

During the ceremony, IG Memon distributed certificates and commemorative shields to officers and personnel of the Mirpurkhas Division. A documentary highlighting ongoing projects of the Sindh Police was also screened for the attendees, underscoring the force’s recent initiatives.

In his address, the IG paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and stressed that modern policing cannot succeed without technology. He noted that the installation of 40,000 CCTV cameras in Karachi had led to a marked drop in crime and called for expanded surveillance across all districts to further deter criminal activity, adding that providing security to the public is the police’s foremost responsibility.

On this occasion, DIG Mirpurkhas Zubair Ahmad Dareshak praised IG Memon’s leadership, saying he had worked alongside him for two years and that the IG’s vision had brought policing closer to public expectations. “Karachi today is far better compared to the past,” he remarked, crediting the IG’s efforts.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad highlighted the transformation of police stations, revealing that 40 stations have already been upgraded to model facilities with more in the pipeline. The IG also inaugurated the newly constructed Police Rest House in Mirpurkhas, reiterating his commitment to technology-based policing and an improved station culture.

Several officers were honored for exemplary work, including In-charge DIC Mirpurkhas Inspector Ghulam Hussain Sidhayo, DSP Satellite Town Aslam Jageerani, and others, who received shields for their investigative successes and arrests. The event reinforced the Sindh Police’s dedication to leveraging technology and fostering a professional, public-centric service environment.