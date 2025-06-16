Sindh Ombudsman establishes ‘Climate and Disaster Justice Unit’ to protect fundamental rights

KARACHI, Jun 16 (APP): Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput has established Climate & Disaster Justice Unit (CDJU) to enhance justice, accountability and inclusive public service delivery in disaster-prone areas at Ombudsman’s Secretariat.

The CDJU will act as a fast-track redressal forum for complaints arising from inaction, mismanagement, delays, or corruption in disaster preparedness, response, and rehabilitation processes.

It will particularly focus on ensuring that affected individuals and communities receive their due compensation, access to basic amenities, and protection of fundamental rights during both natural and human-made crises.

Director Coordination Imdad Hussain Siddiqui has been assigned the charge of Director, CDJU, considering his extensive experience in coordination, public service delivery, and disaster risk governance.

Beyond grievance redressal, the Unit aims to build inclusive partnerships with UN agencies, NGOs, humanitarian actors, CSOs, and CBOs to improve outreach, raise public awareness, and promote transparency.

It will also work closely with relevant key government departments to ensure compliance with Sindh’s disaster and climate policies. Through research, advocacy, policy monitoring, and capacity building.

The CDJU is set to strengthen disaster governance and reinforce the role of the Ombudsman as a neutral, accessible platform for climate and disaster justice.

This development reflects the Ombudsman Sindh’s firm commitment to institutional reforms, human dignity, and prompt & free administrative and social justice for the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of the society.