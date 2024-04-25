Sindh Minister reviews ongoing projects of Building Department

KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP): Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari paid a surprise visit to the projects of the Building Department here on Thursday.

The Minister directed to complete the work of Sindh Judicial Academy immediately. On this occasion, he reviewed the ongoing projects of the Ministers’ Secretariat Karachi and directed to improve the quality of work.

Ali Hassan Zardari also visited the under-construction anti-corruption complex. He inspected the new residential flats built for judges flats, officers and staff.

The minister of Works and Services directed to complete the work as soon as possible and said that the contractors who do not complete the work on time will be blacklisted.

He visited the new Chief Minister’s Secretariat and reviewed the work quality. The officers of Works and Services department gave a briefing on this occasion.

The minister issued instructions that the ongoing projects in Karachi should be completed on time.